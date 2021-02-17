Loren Robert Stein (Butch Scow)

Loren Robert Stein,(ButchScow) age 57, passed away on Jan.31,2021 after fighting the COVID-19 virus.

He was born June 17, 1963 in Libertyville, Illinois, to Robert John Stein and Irene Kublank. They made their way to Utah where Butch grew up in the small town of Mayfield. This is where he learned to love the outdoors and play in the mud. His father and Irene were divorced when he was a very young child. His mother married Lloyd L. Scow in 1966 – the only dad he knew.

In 1979 the family moved to Ephraim, where his mother was employed at Snow College. Butch attended Manti High School where he made near and dear friends. He was the first graduating class of the new high school in 1981. He then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Osorno, Chile. After returning home, he attended Snow College where he met and married Wendy Buckles Aug. 29, 1987. They later divorced. Butch married BethAnne Layton on April 28, 2001 and became a stepfather to Zach and Eliza. He adored them and they adored him. They later divorced.

In 2005 Butch met Becca Whitley Friday and her young son Cameron. On a very dark starry night, the three of them were stargazing and a shooting star raced across the sky. Five-year-old Cameron said, “My wish is that we become a family!” Four weeks later, Butch proposed to them both. After eight months of their first meeting, they were married on Dec. 2, 2006. For 15 years Butch was Becca’s amazing husband and Cameron’s father.

Becca often thought that Butch came into their lives to be Cameron’s dad. He was a father to be admired.

Butch loved being anywhere his Jeep would take him. He was always happiest on a dirt road with the top down, with his wife and his Rottie Zivah, usually getting lost, but that was half of the adventure. He loved to “tinker” with old cars and spent many hours with his music blasting trying to get them to run.

His greatest personal passion was photography. It was always his dream to make it a career. He had an eye for beauty and nature and was just learning to challenge himself to try new things. Butch was a kind soul and a friend to all. He kept to himself but would do anything for anyone. When you were with Butch, you knew how he felt about you. He was quick-witted, smart, stubborn, and the best debater.

Butch will be remembered as honest, dependable, kind, trustworthy and hardworking. In his teen years hehelped his brother Marvin on projects during the summer in Idaho. He was always the first one to arrive andhave everything ready to go when the workers showed up. He milked cows in Mayfield before they moved toEphraim.

He worked for Top Stop because as a young adult, he was a night owl, and he would work the graveyard shift. He worked many years for Alphagraphics fixing copy machines, and most recently at Quality Bicycle Products as the distribution supervisor. He was admired and respected by all who worked with him. Integrity meant everything to Butch, and he truly tried to be better every day.

In death, Butch is reunited with his stepfather Lloyd L. Scow, father Robert Stein, and stepsister Faye. Butch is survived by his wife Becca and son Cameron; his mother Irene Scow Ritz; mother-in-law Carol Whitley, stepsiblings; Connie Quick, Marvin Scow (Beverly), Darlene Brotherson; siblings; Julene Shelley (Richard), Lynn Scow, Janice Dotson; brothers-in-law; Eric Whitley (Michelle) and Brad Whitley (Keri).

A memorial service was held to celebrate his life on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the LDS church located at 422 East Holdaway Road in Vineyard, Utah (Orem area).