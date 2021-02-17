Lloyd Stevens appointed

to Ephraim City Council

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

2-17-2021

EPHRAIM—Longtime businessman Lloyd Stevens was chosen from among five candidates by the Ephraim City Council at a special meeting last Wednesday to replace Councilman Greg Boothe, who is moving to Mapleton.

Stevens has been an Ephraim Businessman for 47 years, running Maple Leaf Seed, a major seed supplier for numerous reclamation projects.

Stevens is a businessman with roots in Ephraim from 1949 to present day. He has served on the city’s Zoning and Planning committee, Sanpete County Planning and Zoning for five years and the Ephraim Fire Department for 33 years.

As councilmen questioned the candidates, Stevens replied that his goals as a councilman are to make informed decisions and find ways to reduce the city’s debt load.

“I hope that I can help the city be as stable as it can for all its citizens,” he said. “I would love it if the city could reach a point where it had a full- time fire chief.”

He also said one of Ephraim’s greatest challenges is to keep rural values while looking forward to the future with sustainable growth.

After the vote, Mayor John Scott told Stevens, “Get ready for a considerable learning curve. Most councilmen spend their first year just getting a handle of how Ephraim does business and how it is all works.”

Stevens replied, “I am excited to be able to serve Ephraim and hope everyone will be patient with me as I learn. I am humbled by the faith put in me for this assignment.”

Steven’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2021. He will be sworn in at next week’s regular city council meeting.