Auditions for community play, ‘The Boys Next Door’

are Feb. 26, 27

2-17-2021

MANTI—Auditions for the humorous play “The Boys Next Door,” the first production by a new community theater group based in Manti, will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 and 27, from 7-9 p.m.

The auditions will be held in the Eva Beal Auditorium on the second floor of the Manti City Building.

“For the audition, we will be doing cold readings of the script” with no memorizing necessary, says Nanette Bramwell, the play director. “The play features characters ranging in age from 28 to 99, and we will be casting people who can look and act those ages.”

Play performances will be May 1, 6, 7 and 8. Those days are Saturday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The play is a comedy about the lives of some adult men who live in a group home in New England. It was made into a movie by Hallmark Entertainment.

Bramwell is also looking for volunteers to help with costume, scenery, lighting and publicity. Her number is (603) 244-8141.

Bramwell has a degree in theater from BYU and has been involved in community theater in Oregon, Illinois, New Hampshire and Utah. She and her husband, and their five children, moved to Manti last year.