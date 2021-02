Nordfelt~Lee

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, Nathan Lee, son of Doug and Tanya Lee of Ephraim and Madeleine Nordfelt, daughter of Dennis and Marcelle Nordfelt of Ephraim, will be sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The happy couple will then have a celebration of their wedding that evening. Nate and Maddie are registered at Target and on Amazon.