Jonathan Allred

Jonathan Allred, son of Scott and Teresa Allred of Spring City, has been called to serve in the Adriatic South Mission (Cyprus, Greece, Albania, North Macedonia, and Kosovo) for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be teaching in the Albanian language.

He will speak in his home ward on Feb. 28 and will report online to the Provo Missionary Training Center on March 3, 2021. He will fly to Albania in May 2021.

Jonathan is the grandson of Linda and the late Osral Allred of Spring City, and Arthur and Loene Kiesel of Manti.