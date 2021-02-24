Anna May Thomas

On Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 our beautiful mother Anna May Thomas passed away peacefully.

She was born Aug. 23, 1936 to Edgar and Vonda Merriam in Manti. After growing up in Manti, mom married our dad, Dan Thomas on Dec. 24, 1955.

Mom was very independent, hard worker and was always up for an adventure. She loved bowling, playing cards (as long as she won) puzzles and her monthly sisters parties. Mom enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great- grandkids.

She is survived by her children: Guy (Colleen) Thomas, Bart (Christine) Thomas, Dannell (Jody) Hilton and Samantha Delaney, numerous grandkids and great- grandkids, and sisters Mary, Vonda Rae, Diana and Jo Lynn. Preceded in death by dad, her three brothers, two sisters and one grandson.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m at Rasmussen Mortuary (96 N. 100 West) with a visitation one hour prior to the services, followed by interment in the Manti City Cemetery. Online condolences and live stream zoom link at rasmussenmortuary.com in her obituary.