Clara Lee Cooper

Clara Lee Cooper, 78 of Manti, passed away Feb. 2, 2021 surrounded by her family at her home.

She was born Jan. 22, 1943 to Richard Alan and Isabell Allen Tennant in Huntington. Survived by her son Don Jay (Wendy) Cooper; siblings Kathy Garfield, Steve Tennant and Linda Burgess and three grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Albert J. Tennant.

Graveside services were held Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at noon in the Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenortuary.com.