Larry Jefferson Bradley

Larry Jefferson Bradley, 86, of Ephraim, passed away on Feb. 18, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1935 in Sterling, to Merritt Ephraim and Jessie Mills Bradley.

Larry married his sweetheart, Helen Squire, on Aug. 30, 1955 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They have spent more than 65 wonderful years together. Larry received degrees from Snow College and Utah State University.

Larry loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, cutting firewood and being in the outdoors. Larry worked as an Industrial Arts teacher at Ephraim Junior High School and also at Crystal Specialties.

The majority of his career was spent working at Snow College, where he ultimately retired as a master carpenter.

He is survived by his wife, children: Jeff (Carolyn) Bradley, Ephraim; Dave Bradley, Ephraim; Ron (Cindy) Bradley, Sterling; Gary (Deyette) Bradley, Trenton; Janice (Mark) Tapp, St. George; 22 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Jerry (Mary, deceased) Bradley, Manti; Keith (Camille) Bradley, Taylorsville; Jesse Lou (Barbara) Bradley, Ephraim. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services were held Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services are available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Larry’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.