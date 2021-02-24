Fairview author wins

‘Best Indie Book Award’

for her urban fantasy novel

2-24-2021

FAIRVIEW—A local author, mother and student from Fairview is creating a buzz in the world of small, independent presses as her debut novel took home a prestigious award.

Samantha Rose, daughter of Branch and Dinah Cox from Fairview, won the international 2020 Best Indie Book Award for Urban Fantasy for her novel called “The Very Real World of Emily Adams.”

The book has been published by a Salt Lake City press called Immortal Works; and the paperback version can be purchased online at Amazon for about $17. It is also available in eBook and audiobook formats.

The book has been billed a “clean romance” that portrays the idea that “beautiful things can grow from ashes,” said Immortal Works marketing manager Rachel Huffmire.

It deals with relevant topics like depression, self-worth and hope. When asked what message her book conveyed, Rose said, “Your best days are ahead of you. And just because things might not be working out now, it doesn’t mean they never will.”

While full of magic and monsters, Samantha’s book is also reaching people in a very real way. One Amazon reviewer stated, “This book is so full of wisdom and deep, raw emotion. It truly moved me in a way I never anticipated. It addresses so many real issues we are facing in our world.”

This is the first novel Rose has published, but it took her over eight years and three chances to get it right as she ended up scrapping first two versions of her book, Rose said. She did, however, retain all the main characters in her third go-around. She wrote the book as a “message of hope to others.” She is now working on a sequel.

Rose attended North Sanpete High School and went to Snow College, where she met her husband Paul Rose from Tooele. They married and moved to Salt Lake City for 10 years, but they have moved back to Fairview, where they are raising their three boys. She is still working on a degree in psychology from Utah State University and taking extension courses in Ephraim.

Paul works at MKJ Construction and he spends his free time as an artist. In fact, he designed the cover page for Rose’s first book.

You can find more about Samantha Rose at whererosewritesverytruestories.com.