Snow Lady Badgers upset

SLCC Bruins with final shot

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

3-3-2021

EPHRAIM—One of Snow’s leading scorers Japrix Weaver entered the fourth quarter of a rival game against the Salt Lake Community College Bruins with only two points.

When she left the court after the final buzzer, she had four points, and a crowd of screaming teammates around her.

Snow College women’s basketball team pulled off a stunning upset of No. 12 SLCC, 60-59, with a game-winning shot by Weaver as time expired on an inbounds play with 1.1 seconds remaining. The dramatic win helped the Lady Badgers move to 9-3 on the season with a 4-2 conference record, and climb as high as No. 24 in NJCAA national rankings, before last week’s loss to Southern Idaho, 55-45.

The Lady Badgers led for most of the game against the Bruins, but consistent comeback attempts from SLCC led to a thrilling affair with nine ties and eight lead changes.

Snow led by as much as nine points in the third quarter, but Salt Lake outscored Snow, 19-12, over the last eight minutes of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, freshman center Sarah Lange sank two free throws to put the Lady Badgers up, 58-56, but SLCC’s Naelle Bernard buried a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to pull the Bruins ahead with 3:13 remaining.

Over the final three minutes, both teams went ice-cold, combining for six misses and four turnovers. Salt Lake committed a foul with 1.1 seconds on the clock, keeping it on the floor for Snow to inbound right below the hoop.

Freshman Passion Reitz inbounded the ball, and Weaver streaked towards the hoop as a second cutter and was wide-open to receive the pass and sink the layup.

Lange led the team in scoring with 23 points, while freshman Ashlee Edward put in 17 points.

After taking possession of first place in the SWAC for a short time before suffering a setback in Southern Idaho. The Lady Badgers stumbled to their worst offensive performance of the season, shooting 35.4 percent from the field and going 0-12 from the 3-point line while committing 23 turnovers.

Snow’s previous matchup with Southern Nevada was postponed.

Snow will be at home this week to take on Utah State-Eastern on Thursday and Colorado Northwestern on Saturday.