Templars end up in 6th place after Judge Memorial wins quarterfinal match, 61-47

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

3-3-2021

RICHFIELD—The last domino fell; and basketball season is now over in Sanpete County.

The Manti boys’ basketball team’s playoff run to defend their title ended in the quarterfinals in a 61-47 loss to Judge Memorial last Thursday. The Templars were the last Sanpete County squad to fall out of the playoffs.

Subsequently, Manti went on to the final game of the consolation bracket and fell to Grand County, 72-63, last Saturday, ending the season with a sixth-place finish in state.

“Obviously pleased that we got a chance to play,” Coach Devin Shakespear said, reflecting on the pandemic-impacted season. “Our boys were able to get a chance to compete and have a season to grow and learn and become better men.”

The Templars came up short in their playoff run, ironically because they came up “short” against their opponents, something that Shakespear observed as a theme all season long, being arguably the most undersized team in the playoff field. For both Judge Memorial and Grand, the size disparity laid bare in their favor as multiple players 6’2” and above made life difficult for the Templars.

Against Judge Memorial, Manti had a solid start and maintained a lead in the first quarter, but Judge was getting started as they scored the final five points of the quarter. That became part of a 15-2 run extending to the five-minute mark of the second quarter, giving Judge a seven-point lead. Judge led, 31-23, at the half.

Manti found themselves on the other end of the stick as Judge Memorial showcased not only the ability to hit 3-pointers at a high rate, but also to shoot them quickly. The Bulldogs shot a blistering 50 percent from 3-point land, hitting 8 of 16 attempts, including a 4-5 clip from senior Dom Burns, who torched the Templars for 31 points.

Coming out of halftime, Manti stormed back as senior Tanner Justesen hit back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by a 3 from senior Grady Thompson to take a lead on a 9-0 run. After a couple of free throws by the Bulldogs, Manti scored another four points to push their lead, making it look like their semifinal comeback from last year against Judge all over again.

Burns had other ideas as he and fellow senior Nico Smith hit a pair of 3-pointers that put Judge back on top for good.

Thompson led the Templars with 20 points, while Justesen chipped in with 15 points. Overall, the Templars’ 3-point shooting just couldn’t fall as Manti shot 24 percent from deep.

Determined to make something out of the playoff, Manti subsequently crushed Richfield, 64-43 in the first game of the consolation bracket for fifth place. The Templars led, 15-0, at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the finish, paced by a 26-point performance from Thompson and a 12-point outing from senior Trace Boggess, who finished with exactly 200 points for his senior season.

Coming against Grand in the battle for fifth place, the Templars looked much like their normal selves with a solid offensive outing. The trouble was, so did Grand, arguably the top offensive team in 3A this season.

As both teams got out to a full-speed dash in the first quarter, neither team actually got a bucket until Grand scored a layup after several possessions by both teams in just the first minute.

Cox scored Manti’s first points with a 3-pointer at the 5:15 mark. After back-to-back 3’s by Justesen and senior Tate Quarnberg, Manti quickly took a 9-6 lead.

Both the Devils and Templars were making 3-pointers at a furious rate, but Manti took the first quarter with a 19-17 lead after a 3-pointer from Cox.

Manti held a 28-24 lead midway through the second quarter, but Grand surged back for an 11-3 scoring run to take a four-point lead before Thompson brought the Templars within two at halftime, 35-33.

Neither team had led by more than four points in the first half, but a 3-pointer at the top of the key by Grand in the first minute of the third quarter put the Devils up by seven.

The breakneck speed of the game never slowed down on either end, and Manti managed to pull within one with a minute and a half remaining in the third when Grand’s Ryelan Jones buried a deep 3 to stall the Templars’ comeback attempt.

Grand wasted no time at all in the final quarter putting Manti away, going on a 10-3 run to take a double-digit lead and not looking back.

Manti’s scoring effort was peculiar on paper. Despite shooting only 34 percent from the field, the Templars made 11 3-pointers and took 37 attempts, the most in any game this season. Quarnberg led the Templars in the loss with 16 points, while Cox and Justesen put in 13 and 12 points, respectively. Once again, the Templars’ defense was unlocked by a single player, this time being the leading scorer in 3A, Grand’s Moroni Seely-Roberts, who went off for 33 points.

For Thompson, Cox, Justesen, Quarnberg, and Trace and Braden Boggess, it was the final time suiting up for Manti. Thompson ended his career as a three-year starter, scoring over 1000 points and, far more impressive in Shakespear’s eyes, dishing over 400 assists.

“I don’t know how many of those we’ve had,” Shakespear said. “Grady’s just been that stabling arm for three years. It’s been neat to see a kid who’s as talented as him continue to make his teammates better and his team better. He’s one of the most special players that I’ve ever had a chance to coach.”

Outside of Thompson, Shakespear’s entire starting lineup and primary bench players were composed of seniors that had only minimally contributed prior to this season. Shakespear mentioned that four starters barely seeing much of the court before a season impacted by COVID was a unique challenge.

“I think a lot goes to say about them,” Shakespear said. “Playing as a sophomore and junior and not really getting a lot of varsity time, that can be hard on some players. But I was really proud of this group. They put in the time and came to practice every day…it made them better.”

Manti finished this season with an 18-7 overall record. This is their lowest finish in the playoff standings in four years.