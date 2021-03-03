Middle School students exposed to life skills, jobs,technologies

at Career Awareness Week

By Marcy Curtis

3-3-2021

MORONI—Students at the North Sanpete Middle School were exposed to a variety of career fields, technologies and life skills at a career fair for their College and Career Awareness (CCA) classes last week.

“This is always my favorite work-based learning activity in the 7th grade,” said North Sanpete Middle School CCA business teacher Carey Ivory.

The College and Career Awareness class is an integral part of student’s middle school experience. The CCA class is taught as a whole year class, broke down into trimesters and taught by three different teachers as well as the school counselor. The instructors include Corby Briggs, technology and engineering; Carey Ivory, business; JoAnne Christensen, family and consumer sciences; and Kami Millett, school counselor.

As part of the students’ experience, they attend a career fair every spring; this is where volunteers from the community are invited to the school to give a short presentation on their particular career field.

Students listen to presentations from three different presenters each, and they have a choice out of 17 different career fields. At the end of the day the students should be able to answer what job duties are, salary ranges, schedules, what technology and tools are used and interesting and unknown facts about the careers they chose.

“At the end of the day I always ask students if they listened to any presentations that made them think, yes, I would like to do that career,” mentioned Briggs. “Then I ask the students if they listened to any presentations that made them think that the career was not for them.”

Principal Jeff Erickson said that the career fair has been going on for quite some time. He also mentioned that there were great messages beyond academics from all the presenters.

“I always tell the students either way the career fair is a success,” Briggs said. “The whole point is to gather information to help them make more informed decisions about their future careers.”