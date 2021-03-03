Sanpete students learn to make ‘smart Internet choices’

3-3-2021

Schools throughout the South Sanpete School District put their own unique spin on ways to wisely use the internet during White Ribbon Week, Feb. 22-26.

The week has been designated to teach youth about making smart choices when using media and technology so they are prepared to safely use these resources for enjoyment, learning, creativity and friendship, said Jodi Anderson, district innovative trainer.

Each school came up with a slate of activities to participate in White Ribbon Week.

While some schools focused on ways to protect each other in the digital world, other schools found activities that didn’t need technology.

According to Anderson, this is how some of the local schools spent the week:

Ephraim Elementary had a daily video filmed in front of a green screen. Each day, a different pair of students donning face masks explained safety on the internet and ways to enjoy a balance of media and real life. In addition, students wrote on triangular pennants about what activities they do without technology. These activities included bike riding, jumping on their trampolines, playing soccer, jumping rope, sledding and hiking.

The student body officers at Ephraim Middle School created posters to hang around the school reminding students how to use the internet wisely. They had a daily announcement in the morning for the student body.

Students at Manti Elementary participated in digital citizenship activities in their “special” classes. During keyboarding, they spent some time trying out digital citizenship games like Password Protect and Share Jumper, a game that helps students learn what is appropriate to share online and what is not. To help them remember to be careful and check for “disguises” when online, each student pledged to be a good digital citizen and was given a stick-on mustache to wear. The school secretaries also added some good advice for using technologies when the morning announcements were given.

Manti High School had a different lunch time activity for each day of the week. Monday included a photo booth where students pledged to put only appropriate photos on social media. On Tuesday students had an app walk, similar to a cake walk. Thursday warned of the lies that can be seen online and Friday reminded students to “defend” themselves against hate speech. The highlight of the week was definitely the essay contest. In their English classes, students used the theme “Empowering Myself and Protecting Others in a Digital World” as a starting point for their work. Winners were chosen as follows: first place, one $100 winner; second place, one $50 winner; and third place, two $25 winners.

Gunnison Valley High School had a dress up week with each day following a theme that correlated with good digital citizenship. They also had a laptop giveaway for the best Spark Post presentation showing the benefits of technology and the use of technology in the world today. One day was chosen as a “no technology” day to show students just how much they really use technology in their everyday lives.

At Gunnison Valley Elementary, students were taught to “keep it real.” They watched videos by illusionist Zach King showing illusions and how the illusions work to show that not everything on the internet is real. They discussed the importance of real relationships with their friends and using technology in good ways. They received a sticker to put on their iPad cases reminding them of the importance of balancing time with media and other fun activities.

Gunnison Valley Middle School used the theme “I’ve Got the Power” to guide their activities. Each day a “power boost” was read over the intercom with a brief explanation about it. All students recited it together. The power boost for Monday was, “I will not view, post, or pass along embarrassing or negative information anytime, anywhere.” On Wednesday, assemblies were held in small grade level groups. The student body officers asked questions about the power boosts and the audience discussed answers that promote good digital citizenship. Then students played Kahoot, a fun digital game, to reinforce the concepts taught.