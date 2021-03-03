Snow designing program

for composites

By Ben Lasseter

Staff writer

3-3-2021

RICHFIELD—In response to surrounding areas becoming home to multiple composites manufacturing companies, Snow College is designing a program to fully prepare students to work in composites.

The program intends to produce industry-ready candidates for manufacturing jobs across sectors including aerospace, fiberglass, sporting goods and many others. It will begin in the fall 2021 semester in partnership with ACT Aerospace in Gunnison.

“The composites industry is growing all the time,” said Chad Avery, a composites instructor at Snow College who has led development of the new program.

“ACT is wanting employees as soon as possible,” he added.

The school already has a composites program under the umbrella of the Utah System of Higher Education. This initiative’s curriculum will include lectures, labs and, prospectively, apprenticeship-style collaboration with local companies, Avery said.

“Composites,” Avery explained, is “replacing metal to a stronger, lighter material, from a cement to wood, but we teach advanced composites here — that is, a thermal-set resin and combining that with carbon fiber. It makes it stronger; better than metal.”

Local companies such as ACT have had some difficulty filling open jobs recently, according to Stacee McIff, Snow College interim vice president of technical education and workforce development. Snow College, she said, will use the program to “fill that gap that employers can’t fill.”

The program is open to anyone and does not require prior completion of prerequisite courses. McIff said students can move through the program at their own paces.

It is “specifically geared for high school students who are trying to figure out what they want to do or people who have finished high school” and want to explore composites as a career path, McIff said. “We’re committed to working with our industry partners and our community.”

Enrollment to the 450-hour program or lectures, labs and experience-based learning will cost approximately $1,200 for tuition and fees, which McIff noted to be much lower than a semester’s worth of tuition. High school students who enroll will only have to pay $5 per credit hour, or $90 for an 18-credit-hour semester of the composites program.

The certificate of completion can count toward a future associate’s degree, as well, she said.

Next fall, there will be 20 seats available to start, Avery said, but that should expand in time.

“Especially with the composites companies popping up in the area, the program is going to grow,” he said.

ACT already conducts an internship program with Gunnison Valley High School.

McIff cited a statewide statistic that says Utah has more individuals than any other state who have had some college, but no degree in as a reason to bridge the gap between composites manufacturers in need of employees and local people in need of work.

“Our job is to produce high-quality employees,” she said. “We aspire to be keyed in with industries in a big way, so when students finish the program, they have good prospects for a job.”