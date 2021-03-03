A week of fun, learning

and competition rounds

out Engineer Week

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

3-3-2021

EPHRAIM—Snow College is proud of their engineering department and spent the last week celebrating it.

Like it does every year, the college participated in Engineers Week, a national tradition that goes back to 1951 when the National Society of Professional Engineers came up with the idea to highlight the profession and the universities who teach it.

“This year’s Engineers Week may have been somewhat reduced in scale due to COVID precautions, but it was a great success,” says Snow engineering professor, Keith Stuerer. “It was a memorable week of experiences to celebrate our hard working students and the engineering field they are striving to be part of.”

Engineers Week at Snow College consists of a series of activities to promote engineering as a profession among students. Stuerer says the activities are meant to not only help the students challenge their knowledge and get introduced to different topics, but it’s also a time to do outreach and talk about engineering with high schools in the Six County area.

The lineup of events for Snow College Engineers Week began in earnest on Tuesday, Feb. 23 with a talk from Rick Torgerson, regional director of UDOT Region 4. Torgerson spoke to students and attendees about UDOT and the future of transportation in Utah.

On Wednesday, the engineering department setup a rocket building competition in the campus plaza where anyone could build a paper rocket and launch it with compressed air. Engineering students helped participants build their rockets, many of whom were young children from area primary schools. Free lunch in the form of hotdogs was also served. Finalists in the rocket competition were Alex Jackman and Paxton Child.

On Thursday, a coding competition was held to highlight the software engineering side of the department; and Kaden Stubbs and Brennan Hunter were the event finalists.

On Friday, a trivia competition was held where teams pitted their knowledge against each other. This year, the engineering faculty trivia team broke a long running stronghold on the competition by the physics faculty team.

In addition to the individual competitions, a week-long food drive was held pitting the different campus buildings against each other to see which building could gather the most food to be donated to the Sanpete Pantry.

According to Stuerer, the Snow College Engineering Department has 185 students currently taking engineering courses under a declared engineering program and major.

“We’re proud of our program,” Stuerer said. “We have a lot of faculty who have worked in industry before coming to Snow College. We also have small class sizes and are less expensive than other institutions in the state of Utah. We try to maximize the experience for our students.”