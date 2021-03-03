LaRae Dennison Lowry

Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, LaRee Dennison Lowry, age 87, of Manti, passed away Feb. 26, 2021 in Centerfield, Utah. She was born Oct. 4, 1933 in Gunnison, a daughter of Joseph Lamont and Vera Barney Dennison.

She attended schools in Gunnison. She married the love of her life, Dale J. Lowry July 5, 1953 in Mesquite, Nevada. They moved to Salt Lake City and worked until they retired and then moved back to Manti where they have since resided. Dale passed away Sept. 21, 2015.

LaRee is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed farming, fishing, her flower and vegetable gardens, gambling in Nevada and just playing.

LaRee is survived by her two sons: Brent Lowry, Terry and Beverley Lowry, all of West Jordan; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a special cousin, Lavalla Meyers of Magna.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Wanona.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Manti City Cemetery. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.

Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

