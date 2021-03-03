Clifford John Keller

Clifford John Keller, husband, father, brother, uncle, friend passed away Feb. 27, 2021 after a long courageous battle to cancer.

He was born March 1, 1950 to Bill and Margaret Keller. He loved his family with all his heart. He had a giant soft spot for his grandkids and great-grandkids. He had a strong love for the sport of rodeo especially for tie down roping. He spent countless hours perfecting his roping from a young age.

He spent hours helping his kids, grandkids and anyone who wanted to learn and better themselves. He would never admit this but he did have a soft spot for good horses. He is known for his ability to train a rope horse. He taught these abilities to his kids, grandkids and friends to carry on.

He had many accomplishments in the arena roping. He was the 2016 Canadian Senior Pro Rodeo Champion Breakaway roper. He was also the reserve Champion tie down Roper, just to name a few. He also had a talent and love for training good cow dogs.

He was a jack of all trades. He could build a home from start to finish. He worked for Fairview City for many years and retired. He was a big asset to the city and community. He took care of water, perfected city grounds and always made sure the city was well decorated for the holidays.

The rodeo grounds were dedicated to Cliff and Jackie for all their work and dedication to the community and city. He had the ability to become an expert in all he did and pursued. He was such a mentor to all he came in contact with. He touched so many lives. He was someone everyone looked up to.

He is survived by the love of his life Jackie; their children, Bill (Autum) Keller, Wendy Keller, four grandsons, two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister Kay (Tim) Razzari, Nancy Hamilton, Peggy Johnson, and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Margaret Keller.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wallentine as well as the wonderful hospice nurses. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cliff Keller High School Rodeo Scholarship Fund at Cache Valley Bank. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.