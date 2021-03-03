Linda Elaine Kearns

On Friday, Feb. 26, Linda Elaine Kearns, mother of four, passed away peacefully at the age of 70 at her home in Mt. Pleasant.

Linda was born in Provo, Utah on Aug. 28, 1950 to James Ray Dutson and Reva Lavern Dutson. She was the second of two lovely daughters. Linda was raised and attended school in Orem. During her high school years, Linda and her older sister Kay Lee Oldham, played in a band named The Guys and Dolls. They were wildly popular in local community events and even played at Cottonwood Mall on a couple occasions. Mom railed the guitar while Kay rocked the accordion, making them the coolest moms on the planet to their children.

She graduated from Orem High School in 1968. She worked for Signetics, an electrical manufacturing company for several years. In the fall of 1969, she married Bryant James Powell of Pleasant Grove. They had three daughters and lived and raised their children in West Valley City, and later West Jordan. They divorced in 1982.

Sales and service were Linda’s strongest professional skills, because she had a gift of talking to people. She worked for Aquatech pool and spas and in the late 80’s, she moved to Rancho Cucamonga, California and worked for Bud Ray Pool and Patio. in March of 1990 she gave birth to a son and in 1991, she married his father Randal Scott Kearns (later divorced).

She returned to Utah in 1991, where she worked for Allstate Insurance Company. She spent most of the next 20 years living in Orem with her father, whom she cared for until his death in 2013. In 2005 Linda moved to Mt. Pleasant to be close to her daughter Tameron Powell, who cared for her so beautifully until her death.

Pulitzer Prize winning historian Laurel Thatcher Ulrich once said, “Well-behaved women seldom make history,” a quote written for Linda. She was wild, she was high spirited, she was hilarious and she was irreverent. She was infectious to be around, and it didn’t matter the occasion, she had everyone laughing. She was a firecracker and marched to the beat of her own mariachi band.

Mostly, she was love. Her love for the people in her life was unconditional. She was an unrealized artist at heart. In her younger years, Linda made beautiful macrame. She loved to read, crochet and watch lifetime television. She made many good friends while living in Mt. Pleasant senior apartments (Thank you, Gwen and Judy) where she learned to paint. She loved this new found gift and she was so very good at it.

Linda was preceded in death by her loving parents Jim and Reva. She is survived by her sister Kay Lee Oldham (MIchael Oldham), Lubbock, Texas; four adult children: Alecia Powell Collins, Taylorsville; Tameron Powell (Wendy Powell) Mt. Pleasant; Britton Sherman (Michael Sherman), Loveland, Colorado and Nicholas Scott Kearns (Latisha Olsen), Clearfield. Also survived by her grandchildren: Kieryen Powell, Tyson Hansen, Whitney Powell, Antonio Rojas, Izabel Sherman, Felcia Hutchings, Taylor Hutchings, Briona Nelson, Kyra Nelson, McKenzie Elise Peck, Cori Collins and Jaci Collins.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant. There will be a viewing at 1 p.m with a family luncheon to be held immediately following service, to be announced. Flowers and condolences can be sent directly to the mortuary at 96 N. 100 West, Mt Pleasant. Online condolences and live stream Zoom link at rasmussenmortuary.com in her obituary.