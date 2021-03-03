Dean and Claire Lund

Due to complications from an automobile accident combined with additional unexpected health problems we lost our dear parents within four days from one another.

Dean Lund, age 92 passed away Feb. 23, and Claire Lund, age 91, passed away on Feb. 26. They left this earthly life to join a brighter, better place. As hard as this has been, we picture them much happier, being released from earthly ailments caused from old age. Their beloved dogs are well taken care of. Hank went with Dean to prepare for Claire’s arrival and Sealy is enjoying dog life with good loving care.

Dean was born Nov. 13, 1928, and Claire was born June 21, 1929.

Dean and Claire courted one another as they attended Snow College. After they both graduated in the Spring of 1949, they were married July 22, 1949 enjoying 72 years together in marriage.

There were six children: Roger (April), Diane Adams (Tom), Russell (Lisa), David (June), Robert (Shirly) and Mike (Monica). Their posterity continued to grow to where they now have 25 grandchildren and soon to be 55 great-grandchildren.

Dean and Claire loved their family very much. They enjoyed spending time with them up Manti Canyon, Fish Lake, and Lake Powell. Some of their kids were lucky enough to have a few boat trips down the Colorado River as it was filling to become Lake Powell. They always shared their time with their kids taking interest in what they enjoyed. As their children, we appreciate all the wonderful memories they have given us.

Music played a big part in the family. Claire played the piano and violin. Her father was a music professor at Snow College and was instrumental in bringing and performing the Messiah there. Claire played her violin with the Messiah orchestra beginning at age16 and continued to do this each year without missing a single year for 70 years.

Dean never played an instrument, but loved classical music, which was always playing softly in the background of their home. His favorite concert pianist was Lynn Dean who was Claire’s brother.

Dean supported his family in many ways. Among them, he partnered with his brother Dale running Lund TV Repair Shop on Manti’s Main Street which included making late night house calls to people’s homes to fine-tuning their stereos and adjusting their color TVs. He loved working with electronics.

Dean’s mind remained sharp as a tack up until the day he left. Throughout his life he thought it was important to give back to the community. He volunteered as a baseball coach. He was an active member of the JCs. He was a member of the South Sanpete School Board. He never passed up the chance to give us his words of wisdom and always tried to help solve our problems to make life better and easier.

The “Think Tank” at Main Auto was where he shared his wisdom with his friends and enjoyed their company.

Claire was a wonderful cook producing hot dinner rolls, cinnamon buns, soups, cakes, etc. She was a great seamstress working in various sewing factories. Then she moved onto working for Snow College for 22 years in the registration office. She also loved her bridge club friends. She loved being with you so much and of course, on occasion, many of you were witness to her blessing of “cuss” words when she didn’t win. We have all had a few of those blessings ourselves.

Dean and Claire had many friends and family who have passed on before. We picture them renewing their friendships and finding loved ones who have been patiently waiting for them to return. We will miss them greatly, but we know they are happy.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at noon in the Manti Stake Center, 555 East Union. Friends may call prior to services from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Manti City Cemetery.

Online guestbook and live streaming of the services can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Dean and Claire’s obituary. Due to COVID-19 all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.