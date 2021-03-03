Sorenson ~ Cox

Kortnee Sorenson and Kaleb McKay Cox will be sealed on March 6, 2021, in the Manti LDS Temple. They have chosen to celebrate only with family.

Kortnee is the daughter of Matthew and Carilee Sorenson of Axtell. Her grandparents are Leslie and DeEsta Beck of Centerfield, Rita Sorenson of San Diego, California; Ruth, and the late Marshall Sorenson of Gunnison.

She graduated from Gunnison Valley High School in 2020. She will continue her education towards an Associate’s degree.

Kaleb is the son of Corey and Brooke Aldridge-Cox, of Missoula, Montana and the late Kenneth “Mark” Cox. His grandparents are Earl and Melba Christison of Saratoga Springs, and Kenneth and Carol Cox of Mesquite, Nevada.

He graduated from Sentinel High School in Missoula, Montana in 2018. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California Newport Beach Mission. He is currently attending BYU. working on his Bachelor’s of English degree.

The couple will be making their home in Rexburg, Idaho.