Commissioners sign cooperative agreement with USU Extension

Service reports on agriculture,

youth programs

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

3-3-2021

MANTI—During 2020, USU Extension offered programs to meet needs identified in the county, including teaching farmers about “cover” crops, organizing some new 4-H clubs and continuing to provide an after-school program, according to Matt Palmer, the local Extension director.

The Extension service is a cooperative program sponsored jointly by counties and Utah State University. Palmer appeared before the Sanpete County Commission Feb. 16 to give his annual report.

At the meeting, the commission approved and Commission Chairman Scott Bartholomew signed the 2021 Cooperative Extension Agreement with USU. The commission also approved the county’s contribution of $98,480 to the local Extension program. That amount has been the same for several years.

Palmer said government agriculture agencies are promoting “cover crops” as a strategy for sustainable agriculture.

Cover crops are plants placed in vacant areas of fields and even between rows of crops. According to a bulletin from USDA’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program, cover crops increase yields of regular crops, add organic matter to the soil, prevent leaching of nutrients from the soil and attract pollinators.

They also help protect crops from drought and erratic rainfall. “Cover crops help when it doesn’t rain, they help when it rains and they help when it pours,” the bulletin said.

But Palmer said when local farmers have tried to implement cover crops, they have struggled. “There’s not a lot of good information in Utah” about the technique, he told the commission.

So the Sanpete office of USU Extension planted some test plots with cover crops and gathered data on how the crops performed, Palmer said. The project will continue for the next few years. The Extension service put on a virtual field day to share information about cover crops with farmers.

Brandi Reber, youth programs coordinator for the Extension service briefed the commission on new youth and 4-H programs.

She said a countywide assessment in 2019 showed families wanted more outdoor programming. With some grant funding, the Sanpete County Extension office set up three youth clubs.

The Outdoor Recreation Club sponsors hiking, camping, kayaking and fishing. The Shooting Sports Club is devoted to rifle, shotgun and archery shooting. And youngsters in the Western Heritage Club study firearms from 1860-1900 along with some cowboy history. They do some of their activities in period dress.

“The clubs are super successful in our county right now,” Reber said. “We have members from Fountain Green and Fairview down through Axtell, and in third grade through high school.”

With the Boy Scout organization diminishing in the county, she said, “this is a huge way to fill the gap.”

Other 4-H activities include small animal, dog and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs.

The small animal program placed small flocks of chickens with some families. “We groomed chickens, believe it or not, and took them through a showmanship program,” Reber said.

Commissioners also heard about the 4-H after-school program, now in its third year and funded by a grant from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

The program runs from four days per week from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Fairview, Mt. Pleasant, Ephraim and Manti elementary schools. Seventy students are participating at those schools.

Last year, the Extension service added a one-day program at Spring City Elementary and two separate one-day programs at Gunnison Valley Elementary. Forty children are receiving after-school services at those sites.

Muria Everitt, the after-school coordinator, told the commissioners that at the four schools where after-school services are in their third year, 60 percent of students attending qualify for free or reduced-price school lunch and 21 percent are Hispanic, Everitt said.

According to Everitt, 4-H after school is a big cost savings for lower-income families. If the families had to pay for childcare during the times children are in the programs, it would cost $400 per month. The 4-H program costs $20.

The Extension service administered a survey in which they asked parents to rate the importance of their child’s involvement in the after-school program on a 1-4 scale ranging from “not at all important” to “extremely important.”

According to a report distributed to the commission, every parent who responded (100 percent) rated participation as “very important” or “extremely important.”

“Parents are saying kids in the program are gaining leadership skills, their test scores have gone up, their interest in STEM activities has increase as well as their social skills,” Everitt said. “And just in general they have higher social skills and maturity.”