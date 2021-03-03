House bills this week are focusing on economic growth, education, housing

Steve Lund, Rep. District 58

3-3-2021

The legislative session is heating up in its final two weeks. Floor time has increased to an average of four hours a day, and committee meetings are getting more and more bills to vet each week.

It has been incredible to watch my colleagues and others here on Capitol Hill work for the state of Utah. If you would like to reach out to me with any concerns you may have coming up for the remainder of the session, please reach out to me at slund@le.utah.gov. Also, you may also reach out to my intern Josh; you can email him at janderson@le.utah.gov. He handles my schedule; he is a great resource to use if you would like to set up a meeting or get a phone call with me.

Here are some of the most significant bills we discussed and some other important events that occurred on the Hill this week:

In an effort to boost economic growth, the House passed H.B. 348—Economic Development Amendments. The bill reimagines Utah’s economic development strategy to support local businesses, help Utah entrepreneurs, bring regional and national headquarters to Utah and encourage job creation in rural parts of our state.

House Bill 288—Education and Mental Health Council—passed the House this week. This bill creates a council made up of educators, mental and behavioral health experts, and other advocates. The council will provide action-oriented guidance to state leaders on how to meet the behavioral and mental health needs of kids and families in our state.

H.B. 82—Single-family Housing Modifications—passed the House this week. This bill is an important step in addressing Utah’s housing affordability challenges as it helps increase housing availability and relieve pressure on prices by decreasing regulations.

In a joint letter signed by Gov. Cox, Lt. Gov. Henderson, Speaker Wilson, President Adams, Attorney General Reyes, Senators Lee and Romney, and Congressmen Curtis, Moore, Owens and Stewart, state leaders urged President Biden to reconsider his actions taken against Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

The Legislature honors Utah’s fallen soldiers and their families each year. This week, Rep. Wilcox presented a citation honoring the soldiers for their courage, bravery and selflessness and led the House in a moment of silence. We are beyond grateful for the men and women who sacrifice their lives protecting our freedoms.

Utahns 70 years and older are successfully receiving COVID-19 vaccines. With these efforts underway and an increase in vaccine doses, those 65 and older will now be offered vaccines.

Each session, we look forward to visiting with our congressional delegation. This week, Congressman John Curtis joined the House Majority Caucus and spoke of his role in Washington D.C. and how we can work in unison to better the lives of Utahns. We also enjoyed a visit from Senator Mike Lee as he spoke to us about his policy priorities and the work that he is doing to help improve our state.