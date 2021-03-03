Location is key in Mt. Pleasant pilot culinary water well and treatment plant

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

3-3-2021

MT. PLEASANT—Location, location. An engineer working on a $5.2 million water project for Mt. Pleasant told the city council at its Tuesday, Feb. 23 meeting that location is the key for a pilot culinary well and water treatment plant.

The first option for the well is by the “acid house” close to the mouth of the canyon, said Devan Shields, project manager with Sunrise Engineering. “There’s not really an address,” he said.

The preliminary location of the plant is in the same area, though that could change, Shields said.

If the location of Sunrise’s first site for the well doesn’t work—after the company drills the well and if it doesn’t get the volume or quality of water from there—“Plan B would be to move to an alternative site,” Shields said.

“We’ve got our priority that is the first one and if that site doesn’t work out, then we will move to the next alternative and test that,” Shields said.

Shields said the objective with the well is basically to try to hit water. Once Sunrise does that, it’s set to successfully carry out its plan at the given location, Shields said.

Shields submitted documents for aspects of the well and plant to USDA Rural Development and the Utah Division of Drinking Water (UDDW). Reviews from each entity will typically take about a month, Shields said.

The company will also be using a pilot study process for the treatment plant in its proposed procedure that the company will submit to UDDW, Shields said.

“We can’t start design on the treatment plant until we have the equipment selected as approved,” Shields said.

The pilot well will be eight inches in diameter.

An analysis Shields did on the maximum amount of water culinary impact fee recommended a maximum impact fee of around $5,800 per equivalent residential connection, Shields said.

The impact fees must at least be committed within six years to the projects for which the impact fees are intended.

“It doesn’t mean it has to all be spent by then, but you can’t have impact fee money just sitting without having started on the projects that the impact fees are for,” Shields said.

Also in the meeting, Treasurer Natalie Burnside and Superintendent Shane Ward presented about changing the shut-off amount of what bills cover—things like electricity, sewer and water—from $100 to $50. (Some areas will only have electricity bills, Burnside said.)

Currently, if a person’s past due amount is more than $100 and they are more than 45 days past due, they get shut off. If they are under $100, but 45 days past due, they don’t.

“We give them quite a while to pay it off,” Burnside told the Sanpete Messenger.

Presently, if the city disconnects somebody, it costs $40, but if someone calls and offers to disconnect, it’s $50.

“What’s the point of calling in if you are paying more?” Burnside asked.

Councilman Sam Draper recommended to Burnside and Ward that Kevin Daniels, the attorney for the city, look at the proposed changed reconnect/disconnect fees and shut-off amount.

Bills come out on the first day of the month and they are due the final day of the same month. If they are not paid by the 20th of the next month, the cities shut off what the bills pay for. After residents get their bill, on the 7th of the month, the city issues a shut-off notice. The city’s shut-off day has always been on the 20th, Burnside said.

In other meeting action, Ward said after talking with Financial Director Dave Oxman, they realized they hadn’t addressed power rates since 2014. Oxman then came up with six scenarios.

After the council looked them over, Councilman Justin Atkinson advocated for there to be a public hearing on an increase in fees even though it isn’t required.

“I say we do it just for good PR,” Atkinson said.

Mayor Michael Olsen said he wanted “to get the information out there.”

“It’s a good opportunity to educate the public on why [the council is raising rates],” Atkinson said.

A public hearing will be held March 23 at 6 p.m. over a quarter-cent increase in a power fee and $1 base fee.

Also in the meeting, Olsen was going to talk about the city’s next steps in handling encroachments onto the city’s right-of-way, but instead said it would be tabled since Daniels has not rewritten the right-of-way ordinance.

“Kevin promised that he would have it for me and he does not,” Olsen said.

Daniels will get the ordinance more spelled out to go after the encroachers, Olsen said.

In other meeting action, Olsen said he and Atkinson met with Nan Ault, North Sanpete School District superintendent. They went over a shared agreement and “got a lot of things out in the open.”

“I think it opened her eyes to a few things,” Olsen said.

“And Nan was very open to being fair,” Atkinson said. “It was a good discussion to kind of clear the air.”

Olsen, Ault and Atkinson talked about meeting every February to discuss any problems they have.

Also in the meeting, Burnside recognized Jerry Kelso as the citizen of the month for her work as the Miss Mt. Pleasant director. Kelso held the position for three years.

Kelso didn’t realize she was being recognized as the citizen of the month; she thought she was merely being thanked for her service.

“I didn’t know exactly what it was,” Kelso said. “I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to be the director of the Miss Mt. Pleasant pageant and working with the girls.”

Kelso doesn’t have regrets about her service, even though her family “got put second.”

“I got to be a part of some really talented and awesome; amazing young women from Mt. Pleasant and I wouldn’t change a minute of it, but it is a sacrifice to my home life,” Kelso said. “When you are putting on a pageant, it takes time.”

Kelso is leaving the position because her children are older and more involved and she now has a job. Kelso, previously a stay-at-home mom, enjoyed how the director position got her out of the house. Her kids are now in high school, junior high and elementary school next year.

“I didn’t feel like I could give the time to the pageant and to the girls,” Kelso said.

Kelso said she is grateful for the chance to be the director.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and the city’s support,” Kelso said.

She added that she tried to make the Miss Mt. Pleasant pageant a success and is grateful for everybody who made that possible.