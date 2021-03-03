Manti Fire Department reports ‘busy year’ responding to 33 fires

MANTI—“It’s been a busy year,” Chief Elliott Anderson of the Manti Volunteer Fire Department told the Manti City Council recently.

The fire chief reported on his department’s activities between June 2020 and January 2021.

“It might not have looked like a busy year (for wild fires) with big smoke columns, but we responded to 23 fires, Anderson reported.

The department also fought 10 structure fires, including one that destroyed a large turkey barn at Southwest Farms. The farm was insured.

“It was quite a loss to them, and the follow up is that it sounds like things are working out OK for Southwest,” Anderson said.

The department also went on eight “lift assists” with the Manti Ambulance Association to help with technical lifts of patients or to free someone who had become trapped or wedged in.

In all, volunteers put in 611 hours fighting fires and serving the community, the fire chief said.

Anderson said the department is always recruiting members. At Christmas, it was down to six active and four reserve fire fighters. But by the end of January, the force was back up to 23.