By Ben Lasseter

Staff writer

3-3-2021

MANTI—An auto wreck near Manti Elementary School last week claimed the lives of two residents and their dog.

Dean and Claire Lund of Manti were driving through the intersection of 100 South and 400 West on Tuesday, Feb. 23 when they had an accident that would claim their lives and that of their dog, Hank. Dean Lund, age 92, died that night, and Claire Lund, age 91, followed suit four days later, Friday, Feb. 26.

Upon arriving at the scene that evening, authorities said it was not apparent that the Lunds’ injuries were immediately life-threatening.

Dean was “walking around,” a detective in the sheriff’s office said. A witness on the scene said Claire “looked like she was in shock.” Both were taken to Sanpete Valley Hospital around 6 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s department, the Lund’s car was travelling northbound on 400 West and failed to yield to a car travelling westbound on 100 South. This caused the second car to hit the passenger-side doors of the Lund’s car, which went crashing into a pole on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The pole fractured into two pieces but has since been replaced.

Responding on the scene were Sanpete County Sheriff deputies, ambulances from Manti and Ephraim and fire engines from Manti and Sterling. Utah Highway Patrol came for follow-up work at the scene the next day.

Dean and Claire Lund married after graduating from Snow College in the spring of 1949. They are survived by six children, 25 grandchildren and, soon, 55 great-grandchildren.

Dean Lund was an electronics professional, a baseball coach and member of the JCs and South Sanpete School Board. Some knew him to take the route on which the accident occurred frequently, even on an ATV with one of his dogs in the warmer months.

He was one of “the four Ds,” a group of well-known friends from Manti and Ephraim who met at Main Auto multiple times a week for nearly 70 years. In his passing, Dean follows those three others; Dale Lund, Don Simons and Doyle Larsen; each of whom have passed away since the 2019 holiday season.

Claire Lund was, among much else, an administrator at Snow College, a renowned cook and baker and musician. She played the violin in the Snow College Messiah orchestra annually and without missing a year from age 16 to 70.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 5 at the Manti Stake Center. A live stream will be accessible to the public at maglebymortuary.com.