Man being held without bail

after pointing guns at

wife and daughter

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

3-3-2021

MORONI—A Moroni man who is accused of pointing a gun at his wife’s head, pointing a gun at his 18-year-old daughter and threatening to shoot himself in front of his wife and four children is being held without bail in the Sanpete County Jail.

The victims said the guns Ernie Farris pointed at them were an assault rifle and a .40-calier handgun. The suspect, Ernie Farris, 41, told Moroni Police Chief Robert Hill that the AR-15 he was holding during the incident was broken and that the other gun was actually a pellet gun.

The incident actually happened Nov. 2 about 4 a.m. Farris turned himself in that day to Moroni Police Chief Robert Hill. He appeared later the same day before Sanpete County Justice Court Judge John Cox. It was Cox who ordered him held without bail.

Farris is facing two counts of aggravated assault, both third-degree felonies, for pointing guns at his family members. Since he has previous felony convictions which bar him from possessing a gun, he faces two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies. And since he assaulted his wife in front of three minor children, he faces three counts of committing domestic violence in the presence of a child, also third-degree felonies.

He is also facing one count of assault, a Class B misdemeanor, for grabbing his wife’s hair and dragging her by her hair.

The case was referred to 6th District Court. Farris made an appearance before Judge Wallace Lee on Thursday, Feb. 25. Lee set a preliminary hearing for March 24.

In a probable cause (PC) statement, Chief Hill said the altercation started when Farris began an auto pursuit of his wife in her car through the streets of Moroni. “The wife drove straight home and locked the door,” Hill said in PC statement.

“Mr. Farris parked his truck a block away and approached the house on foot,” the PC statement said. “Mr. Farris entered the house through the garage and started yelling at her (his wife). He reportedly grabbed her by the hair, pulling her by the hair … and held a gun to her head.

The 18-year-old daughter told the police chief her father had pointed a gun at her and called her a slut.

“Both of these victims stated that they feared for their lives,” Hill said.

The mother and 18-year-old daughter said Farris’s other children, ages 15, 9 and 2, heard the altercation and came into the room where the disturbance was occurring.

“The mother stated that the suspect threatened to shoot her and then himself in front of the children,” Hill said. “The suspect then left the house and took off in his truck.”

Hill reported that he had found many .223-caliber 30-round magazines and a loaded 40-caliber magazine in the house. Hill wrote that he also discovered “spent” 40-caliber shell casings “in and on” Farris’ truck when he turned himself in.

The victims took issue with Farris’s claim that the AR-15 he pointed at them was broken. According to the PC statement, the victims told Hill Farris had two AR-15s. They said one of the assault rifles was indeed broken, but it was in the bedroom and wasn’t used.

Hill said that “follow-up information” suggested to him that Farris was seeking to commit “suicide by cop.”

Noting that Farris has an extensive criminal history, Hill stated that Farris would probably stalk his victims.

All of those findings contributed to the recommendation that Farris be held without bail, a recommendation Judge Cox accepted.