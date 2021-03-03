Richard Wheeler named

Manti Temple president

3-3-2021

MANTI—Beginning in August 2021, Richard William Wheeler, 66, Ephraim 8th Ward, Ephraim Utah Stake, will begin serving as president of the Manti Utah Temple, succeeding President Douglas M. Dyreng.

“We feel really humbled by this new calling,” said Richard. “We hold the Manti Temple in such high esteem, we have had many ancestors who have moved the work along, and we look forward to continue doing the Lord’s work.”

President Wheeler’s wife, Linda Nielson Wheeler, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Valerie B. Dyreng. President Wheeler is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former Area Seventy, Arizona Gilbert Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired vice president and professor at Snow College, he was born in Salt Lake City to Kay Lou Cook Wheeler.

Sister Wheeler is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former mission president’s companion, stake Relief Society president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, to Vail Howard and Colleen Jensen Nielson.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Manti Utah Temple, along with most other temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have limited temple use to live only ordinances. As COVID-19 restrictions are raised to more lenient levels, it is hoped the temple can begin to resume other ordinances by August.