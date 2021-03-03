Commissioners OK $190K for inmate defense ‘under duress’

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

3-3-2021

MANTI—An issue that has come up repeatedly at Sanpete County budget hearings and county commission meetings over at least the past three years reared its head at a commission meeting Feb. 16.

That’s when the commission voted, “under duress” as the commissioners put it, to send $190,189 to the state to replenish a fund that pays for attorneys for inmates charged with crimes in prison.

Although inmates who benefit from the fund come from all counties in Utah, and often from outside the state, the only counties that have to replenish the fund are Salt Lake and Sanpete counties. That’s because they are the only counties in Utah with prisons. So technically, all prisoners come from one county or the other.

The $190,000-plus, which came out of local tax funds, covered payouts from the Indigent Inmate Trust Fund during 2020 in behalf of inmates at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison. The bill for 2019 was $116,221.

“It’ll keep going up,” said Kevin Daniels, Sanpete County attorney. “Our caseload has gone up 400 percent” from several years ago.

A year ago, Daniels said he planned to try to get legislation moving through the Utah Legislature to correct the problem. But legislation isn’t going to happen this year, Daniels told the commissioners.

“It’s hard because we don’t have somebody working on it consistently,” he said. “…It’s hard for me to put in the time it needs.”

Daniels said he thinks the county should hire a lobbyist to work on legislation. The county looked at one lobbyist and decided he was too expensive. “There may be others that are cheaper…At least get proposals from others,” he said.

The predicament goes back to the late 1980s when the state was looking at where to locate a second prison to supplement the Utah State Prison in Draper. Various communities were vying for the facility and the jobs associated with it.

State officials leading the charge to build a second prison made a verbal agreement with Sanpete County that the county would pay the costs of both prosecution and defense of any inmates who committed crimes at the new CUCF.

At the time, CUCF was defined as a minimum-security prison. And for decades, there were only a handful of cases per year. The costs of attorneys for those inmates as well as the prosecution workload were quite manageable, Daniels said in an interview with the Messenger in 2020.

Then about five years ago, the Utah Department of Corrections changed some of its policies and began sending much more serious offenders to the Gunnison prison. The result has been a sharp spike in crimes at CUCF.

“My argument is that it’s essentially a breach of contract” Daniels told commissioners at the Feb. 16 meeting because Sanpete County’s agreement with the state more than 30 years ago was predicated on the commitment that CUCF would be a minimum-security facility.

“We had 60 (cases) in the last year, and those were only felony cases. We don’t even do the misdemeanors.” Daniels told commissioners. “….I’ve checked every single time. We have yet to have a Sanpete County resident commit a crime at the prison and handle his case.”

The $190,000 is just for defense attorneys for inmates charged with committing felonies in the prison. “Those numbers don’t even count the time we spend on prosecution, including two murders in the past few years, and murders take a lot of time from my office,” Daniels said. “We have two active murder cases right now.”

The legislation setting up funds to pay for inmate defense goes back to the mid-1990s and the infamous Troy Kell case. Kell had been transferred from Nevada to CUCF. He killed a fellow inmate by stabbing him 67times. He was given the death penalty and is still on death row.

At that time, the Legislature established two funds. The first was the Capital Defense Fund, an insurance fund that protects counties from the extraordinary costs of defending someone facing the death penalty.

All counties pay into the fund based on population. The fund covers people who haven’t yet gone to prison as well as inmates who commit murder in prison. The fund pays attorney costs through trial and through all of the appeals.

The other fund, the Indigent Inmate Defense Trust Fund, covers inmates only. It pays for attorneys for inmates charged with all crimes committed in prison except capital murder.

To get the trust fund started, the state deposited $1 million. Whenever the fund balance starts to fall, the state bills Sanpete County and Salt Lake County for the cost of payouts from the fund. Sanpete has to reimburse payments for prisoners from CUCF and Salt Lake County payments in behalf of Utah State Prison inmates.

At the commission meeting, Commissioner Ed Sunderland asked what would happen if Sanpete County refused to pay the $190,000 bill. Would the state file a lawsuit against the county?

“That’s a possibility,” Daniels said. “More likely, it would result in them coming to the table. But that would have to be a conscious policy decision on the part of you three (commissioners). I can’t advise you to break the law. That would be malpractice.”

Daniels said if Sanpete County residents were polled, he suspected 90 percent or more would consider diversion of their tax dollars to inmate defense to be an issue.

“That amount in the county budget could go to a lot more needed places than paying for the defense of people who aren’t even county residents,” he said.

Daniels offered to draw up some alternative courses of action and bring them back to the commission.

Stacey Lyon, the county auditor, added, “I’m happy to work with you guys to try to find a solution.”

“We’ve got to do something,” Commission Chairman Scott Bartholomew said.