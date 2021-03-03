Gunnison Valley Hospital

By Robert Stevens

3-3-2021

GUNNISON—Because 2020 was a year dominated by the concepts of health and illness, it’s fitting that Gunnison Valley Hospital (GVH) was chosen as the Six County Association of Government (SCAOG) Sanpete Business of the Year.

“We are fortunate to have Gunnison Valley Hospital in our county,” said Kevin Christensen, Sanpete County economic director about the award. “Their motto is ‘The Patient is First in All We Do.’ They live up to this by providing a broad range of services, such as: Surgery, Family Medicine, Home Health & Hospice, Diagnostic Imaging, and Emergency Medicine. Gunnison Valley Hospital has been serving our community for over 85 years. We wish them the best in the future!”

The award was presented to GVH administrator Mark Dalley and the hospital board on Thursday, Feb. 25 by SCAOG Executive Director Travis Kyhl

“I want to say thank you from the whole region,” Kyhl said to the hospital board. “Especially in tough times it is important to have such a great medical institution. It makes a difference. Traditionally, we recognize an economic development businesses, but you guys aren’t here to make money, you’re here to save lives. It’s unique and it’s so appreciated, even in Sevier County. As you’re well aware, people drive up here to Gunnison from Sevier because of the great service you guys provide. We’re excited to be able to recognize you this year.”

In addition to Christensen, Sanpete also had its commission chair, Scott Bartholomew there to represent the county.

“Just to make you guys aware how this came about, there is a committee that selects the Sanpete business of the year,” Bartholomew said to the hospital board. “This year we unanimously picked Gunnison Valley Hospital because of the staff and the service that you get when you’re there. And it is so much appreciated. This is well deserved.”

The award was complicated by setbacks related to COVID-19, and it almost didn’t happen, but ultimately the SCAOG went ahead with the pick for GVH because of their “outstanding efforts” in the middle of a pandemic.

“With all the challenges this past year, it is a great honor for GVH to be recognized as the business of the year,” said Kim Pickett, GVH board member. “The great members of the staff, administration and medical providers of the GVH are well deserving of this recognition.”