Coach says ‘Hawks should be competitive’ with nearly all players from last year back

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

3-10-2021

PLEASANT—The North Sanpete High School baseball team should be “competitive” this year since it only lost two seniors and will return many players, Hawks Coach Daniel Christensen said.

“The kids are excited to get back at it and to get playing again,” Christensen said, noting that North Sanpete has a “pretty good squad” this year. “We have some good kids coming up and they are ready to play baseball.”

In fact, Christensen said he was most excited about the fact that he’s been coaching players for “quite a few years”—not just in high school, but youth leagues.

“They’re good players,” Christensen said. “I’m excited to see what they can do against the competition.”

Players of note include junior Hunter Price, Christensen said.

“He’ll be a good pitcher for us,” Christensen said. “He had a good year two years ago as a freshman … we’ll look to him to lead us from the mound.”

Another player of note is Kylan Taylor, another junior.

Christensen is looking for him to have a strong year at the plate while also pitching and playing the infield.

Gage Cox, a senior, is the leader of the team, as the captain.

“He’ll do everything for us,” Christensen said, referring to Cox’s pitching, defense and hitting.

Christensen also noted that he has “a good group of seniors” who will “contribute and be strong” for the Hawks.

North Sanpete will be strong in pitching and on defense, while also being rather proficient at hitting. However, Christensen added that “nobody really knows” if those will be true because the Hawks have hardly played in two years due to COVID-19.

The essential two-year-long hiatus also presents challenges that Christensen looks forward to overcoming, he said.

“It’s time to get back outside and get back to playing baseball, that’s what I think,” Christensen said. “We’re excited to … see what the kids can do.”