Hawk seniors were ‘underclasswomen’

in last full season

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

3-10-2021

MT. PLEASANT—The last time the seniors on the North Sanpete High School softball team spent any significant time on the field, they were underclassmen. As juniors last season, they played in just two games due to COVID-19.

“Basically, your seniors this year haven’t played since their sophomore year, so it’s a weird thing to know how they will do,” Lady Hawks Coach Landon Bailey said. “Our lineup may be completely different at the end of the year from what it was at the first of the year.”

Count another way in which the pandemic has thrown things off. And it spells possible difficulties for the Lady Hawks after they tied for fifth in the state three years ago and placed third two years ago.

More than three-fourths of the Lady Hawks could be underclassmen—only three seniors and three or four juniors will be on a team that could have 30 girls, the coach said.

“We have only a few players who have really played varsity level, and we would have had another four or five who would have played varsity,” Bailey said.

Players who do have varsity experience include Graciee Christiansen (who has started since she was a freshman), Emma Whiteman, Jada Bailey and Kayzlie Reed.

Christiansen will be the Lady Hawks’ main pitcher, Bailey said. He noted that Christiansen plays some of the “major defensive positions” as well.

Even better, Christiansen hits really well. Bailey said in the two games that North Sanpete did play in 2020, she had seven or eight runs batted in.

“So she’s a good player,” he said.

There’s another reason for hope.

“As I talked to a lot of coaches, they are in the same boat,” Bailey said.

Many North Sanpete girls do play a lot of travel ball, he said. “That will help a lot going forward.”

Bailey called last season being cut short by the pandemic “pretty rough.”

“It’s still something that I try not to think of too much,” he said. “We had five really, really good senior girls last year who missed out on a chance to play. … I feel bad for them, but it is what it is. The girls are excited to go again … we’re definitely not going to take things for granted.”

In fact, when Bailey was asked what he is most excited about for his team this year, he said, “Just that we get to play.”

The players have worked really hard on hitting, Bailey said.“The last few years, we have had … some strong hitting teams and we score a lot of runs.”

The challenge, as can be expected, is “being young and finding kids who are ready to play,” Bailey said. It will be a matter of finding girls “who will get the job done and be comfortable in their spots.”

“We may take our lumps early. But hopefully early to midseason … we can be competitive. That’s the hope.”

Players and potential players have been training perhaps once or twice per week since school started in late August, not counting moratoriums, Bailey said. “A strong group” has come out for practices, probably more than North Sanpete has ever have had before.

Girls who play other sports are getting involved. “It’s really showing that they are wanting to have a good season,” he said.

Tryouts were March 1, with one week of practices before the first game coming Tuesday at Grand County.