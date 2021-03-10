School is taking away

too many apps

By Vanesa Larsen

North Sanpete Middle School, seventh grade

3-10-2021

Hi, this is Vanesa Larsen and I am a middle school student. I don’t know why, but my school is taking away apps from my school iPad and it’s not right.

At the beginning of the year, my school gave me a school iPad. I’ve used it for school purposes as well as some personal purposes. (Such as writing things like this.) Maybe that’s a mistake on my part, because they can see everything I do on my iPad. That means reading my emails and seeing my search history. They can also track it, look through the cameras and hear through it. I’m not saying I have anything to hide, but knowing they can look through my cameras gives me an unsettling feeling. I have done my research and it is legal for schools to monitor my device use. With or without my consent. But that is not what I want to tell you about, even though I find it odd that they can see me if my iPad is around. I want to tell you about how they have taken away too many apps.

First off, they have taken away Google Chats. Google Chats is a section on Gmail where you can chat with multiple friends at the same time. It’s more like texting than emailing. Now, I kind of see why they took this. Some kids were sending each other inappropriate things and so they took it off everyone’s iPad. That’s the part I don’t understand! Why everyone’s iPad? Not everyone was using it inappropriately! Why not just take the Chat off those kids’ iPads? But it’s ok because us kids are just using other, maybe more efficient ways to communicate with friends now.

Spotify is an app that allows you to listen to music for free. Taking it made me angry. I really like listening to music! It helps me focus in class. Again, why not just take the app from the people who are using it inappropriately? I really liked Spotify! Is it because we listen to music in class? Well, according to study.com, listening to music can help students focus. So why take Spotify?

I’m angry because they are taking away so many apps and websites! I do know they have their reasons. And when I say “they,” I mean the tech person, the principal and others. They are the one who decides what’s right for us and what isn’t. I have heard them talking with teachers about what they are going to take and what they will leave. What is causing problems, and what has nothing to do with our behavior. (I think they’ve gotten them confused.) I understand with Google Chat, but Spotify?

I would really appreciate it if you would give us back our music. Then, if you have a problem with certain students, you can deal with them. I get permission before listening to music. I listen to appropriate music. Why do we all have to suffer the consequences?