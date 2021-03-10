Daniel LeRoy Stewart

Daniel LeRoy Stewart passed away Feb. 20, 2021 in Marysvale, Utah.

He was born June 29, 1947 in Beaver to Lloyd and Rehnae Stewart. He married Yasuko Baba on Dec. 28, 1990.

Danny served honorably in the military from Nov. 30, 1966 to Nov. 29, 1968. He was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in the ground operations against hostile forces in Vietnam on Aug. 7, 1967.

He was a very talented musician, paying guitar and steel guitar. He was also a talented woodworker. He loved God and his savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife; mother; sisters: Lynette Tapia, Jeanette Stewart, Katherine (Larry) Bingham, Lori (Gerardo) Reyes; and brother, Kevin (Janet) Stewart; sisters-in-law: Patricia Stewart, Barbara Stewart.

He is preceded in death by his father; son, Lance; and brothers: Kim and Shane Stewart; brother-in-law, Leo Tapia.

Cremation services will be held at Magleby Mortuary Crematory. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.