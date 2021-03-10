Kelsch~Chapman

Ken and Shauna Kelsch of Manti are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Hayley to Ryan (Bug) Chapman on Friday, March 19 in the Manti Temple.

There will be a fun inside/outside reception from 6-8 p.m. at Cedar Crest in Sterling that evening for the couple. If for some reason you did not get an invitation, please consider this as an invite and come celebrate with us.

Hayley grew up in many countries but was happy to graduate from Manti High School. Hayley graduated from Snow College and the University of Utah before meeting Bug Chapman, who was attending BYU. Hayley is now attending PA school at A.T Still University in Arizona.

Hayley is the granddaughter of LaMar and Dixie James (Manti); Ron and Dori Kelsch (St George).

Bug is the son of Kevin and Cheryl Chapman (Gilbert, Arizona). Bug grew up in Arizona and before attending BYU, Bug served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile, Santiago North Mission.

Bug is now attending Arizona State University for an accounting degree and the couple will make their first home in Mesa while finishing their respective educations.