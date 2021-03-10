Ground broken on first 44 units

at Estates of Ephraim

Crossing project

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

3-10-2021

EPHRAIM—A new residential neighborhood is coming to Ephraim and the city manager is impressed with the developer’s plans for the project.

The Estates at Ephraim Crossing is part of Camino Verde Group (CVG) and the city’s efforts to bring a new technology hub to the home of Snow College and the Ephraim campus of Utah State University. It exclusively features single family home living options.

Ephraim City Manager Shaun Kjar said he was “really excited” for what the Las Vegas-based developer CVG has planned. Kjar also looks forward to seeing more homes available in Ephraim.

“I like their comprehensive approach to solving the issues that face Ephraim from a developer’s perspective,” Kjar said. “It’s exciting to see that they are working closely with us and they are considering the needs of the community as they offer a solution.”

Camino Verde came in and asked what the city needs and then started finding ways to provide that, Kjar said.

“As a developer, they kind of stand at this hub and say ‘you want more jobs in Ephraim and you’re a company that wants to hire people, how about we meet here and we provide the land,’” Kjar said.

Kjar echoed much of what Ephraim Mayor John Scott said about CVG.

“We didn’t want to have a developer come in a dictate to us what they were going to do,” Scott said. “Our cooperation with Camino Verde Group has been very close, especially from the standpoint that almost at every turn they have asked us, ‘What do you need?’ not ‘This is what we’re going to do.’”

“A lot of people are really interested in Ephraim right now,” Kjar said. “We have to be preparing for what’s coming to Ephraim.”

Kjar added that “it’s neat to see the interest in Ephraim.”

“Utah’s tech industry has recently experienced tremendous growth across the state and Ephraim Crossing is an ideal place for tech companies looking for a new area that provides affordable housing options and is conveniently located,” said Kevin Romney, partner at CVG.

The Estates has 44 single family home sites with prices beginning at $285,000. The neighborhood proposes five model home options upwards of 5,500 square feet, including three one-story floor plans and two two-story floor plans. Homes include upwards of six bedrooms and four bathrooms, with optional unfinished or finished basements.

“These homes are going to be beautiful,” Ephraim Mayor John Scott said. “They represent an answer to one of the problems we have here in Ephraim, which is a lack of housing.”

CVG joined with Sagebrush Homes in the effort. Sagebrush is led by Rob Peccole Jr., CEO of Peccole Development Group, LLC.

“We are looking forward to working with the entire team at Camino Verde Group as we continue to build up Ephraim Crossing,” Peccole said. “We have plans to build more in Utah, and Camino Verde Group shares our desire to grow Ephraim into the state’s up-and-coming tech community.”

After it’s done, Ephraim Crossing will offer Ephraim citizens world-class amenities in a small-town atmosphere, including top-tier retail shops and business spaces. The first building designed for Ephraim Crossing’s business sector is a two-story, 32,000 square-foot co-working building and technology office.

Ephraim Crossing will propose many living options, from apartments and townhomes to single-family houses. Residents will also be able to go to many retail shops, with shopping space ready for use along U.S. 89 for national and local companies.

“We want to fiercely protect our quality of life here,” Scott said. “Ephraim Crossing is an opportunity to work hand in glove with a developer to plan out a new part of our community that is resident-friendly.”

For more information about The Estates at Ephraim Crossing, visit www.ephraimcrossing.com