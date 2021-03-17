Badgers beat SLCC, 90-76,

then fall to Southern Idaho

in 75-72 squeaker

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

3-17-2021

The Snow College men’s basketball team lost 75-72 to College of Southern Idaho Saturday after beating Salt Lake Community College 90-76 Thursday.

Regarding the Southern Idaho game, it was too bad it was spring break, Snow College Coach Robert Nielson said.

That left Snow with hardly any fans and students, not to mention cheerleaders and Badgerettes, as the Badgers lost 75-72 to College of Southern Idaho, who was ranked 10th nationally. The public address announcer would call on the crowd to get loud, but these calls only got proverbial crickets.

“It was a really fun game,” Nielson said.

Overall, too many missed free throws, missed layups and turnovers that ended up in points for the Golden Eagles spelled doom, Nielson said.

“We did a lot of really good things, but that is what cost us the game, is missed layups and turnovers,” Nielson said. Snow committed 13 turnovers and went 6-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Michael Scheffner started against CSI in the place of Hagen Wright, who started the game before against Salt Lake.

“Mike has done a really good job on their point guard and did a nice job again tonight at containing him,” Nielson said.

Snow should have looked for chances to post up against defenders in the paint early in the contest, Nielson said.

The Badgers got a number of steals in the first 10 minutes. Nielson noted his team’s aggressiveness.

“We had a lot of active hands; we dove on the ball,” Nielson said. “We did a lot of things to get hustle plays that was good for us to kind of come at them.”

However, CSI adjusted, and Snow stopped getting turnovers, Nielson noted.

The Badgers dropped many passes midway through the first half, which figures in to what Nielson meant by saying his team committed a lot of turnovers.

“Just bad passes; bad catches,” Nielson said. “And that hurt us. If we stay even with them, then we make that run and we’re up 12 instead of down 12, up to even.”

Snow trailed 37-27 at halftime.

Then Ross Reeves got hot midway through the second half. He hit three straight 3-pointers and assisted on another bucket for an 11-0 run as the Badgers took a 51-49 lead with 10:59 left.

“Ross gets hot. He’s done it a couple of times,” Nielson said. “We go to him and then they shut him down and we have to have someone else step up. But he did really well.”

From there, the game then went back-and-forth.

Down 74-71 with 9.1 seconds left, Snow had another chance. But CSI fouled Reeves to force them to be in a position where he could get no more than two points when the Badgers needed three.

So after making the first free throw, Reeves seemed to purposely miss the second free throw. The Badgers’ Tredyn Christensen got the rebound, seemingly being in position to make a put-back to tie the score, but was called for an offensive foul.

CSI made one free throw for the final score. Snow got the rebound after the second free throw and was down just one possession, but the pass was intercepted at midcourt.

Nielson said at his angle, he couldn’t see the referee’s call.

“I’ll have to watch film to see what I think,” Nielson said. “That’s a tough call; lots of things happen on those free throws; lots of pushing and shoving. They must have seen something, I guess.”

The Badgers have lost close games to multiple teams this season who, at least at the time, were nationally ranked. Aside from Saturday, Snow lost 86-80 at Arizona Western College, 77-75 at Western Wyoming Community College, 91-89 to Salt Lake and 80-76 at CSI.

Is Snow frustrated by it?

“It’s frustrating, but you know, we’re right there,” Nielson said. “We’re a really good team, and if we start shooting well, these aren’t one-point games and we can win them by 10, 12 points.”

The Badgers were again without Assistant Coach Ben Cruickshank, who was in quarantine due to COVID-19. He is out until Monday, but with Snow having traveled and been in the Las Vegas area for two games Monday through Wednesday, Cruickshank will join the team again Thursday in time for the team to face Salt Lake Saturday in Ephraim, Nielson said.

Reeves, Christensen and Scheffner each scored 15 points, all on efficient shooting, for the Badgers. Travis Wagstaff, Hagen Wright and Scheffner had six, six and five rebounds, respectively, while Matt Norman had six assists.

Nielson acknowledged that while it’s too bad that spring break kept Snow’s support system away, there normally wouldn’t even be a season at this point.

“It’s tough, but that’s what’s happened by moving the season back,” Nielson said. “We’re normally done by now. Whole different year.”

Against 11th-ranked Salt Lake in Taylorsville, six players scored in double figures. Norman, Wagstaff, Christensen, Drake Allen, Reeves and Wright had 20, 19, 12, 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Badgers committed just nine turnovers (while forcing 22) and made eight of nine free throws. At one point, Snow led the Bruins by 21 points.

Also against Salt Lake, Reeves and Christensen had four and three steals, Scheffner and Norman had five assists each and Wagstaff, Christensen and Allen had seven, six and six rebounds, respectively.