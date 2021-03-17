Familes have ‘Seuss-Tastic’

time at literacy night

By Marcy Curtis

Staff writer

3-17-2021

FOUNTAIN GREEN—Over 150 students and parents attended Fountain Green Elementary School’s literacy night, which turned into a “Seuss-Tastic” event.

All attendees were able to participate in two literacy-based activities and were served a delicious dinner of homemade soups and breadsticks.

Every student who attended was able to put his or her name in for a drawing to win backpacks full of books. The books for the drawing were donated by a private donor and the backpacks were made by Jennifer Roach.

In conjunction with the activity, there was a large scholastic book fair, and the town’s library held reading contests and encouraged reading with prizes and incentives.

“It was a fun night for the students and parents in our community,” said Principal Robyn Cox. “I want to give a huge thank you to our wonderful community council for hosting this amazing event.”