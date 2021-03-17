Patsy “Joyce” Rasmussen

Patsy “Joyce” Rasmussen passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a prolonged battle with colon cancer.

She is survived by her son, R. Scott Rasmussen, his wife Liz, and their four children, Jacqueline, Tim (Bailee), Steven and Michelle Rasmussen; her brother, Reed (Carole) Burnett; brother, Floyd (Carol) Burnett and sister; Linda (Tommy) Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Robert Glen Rasmussen, and her son, Michael David Rasmussen. Joyce was born and grew up in Ogden. Though Joyce had lived in Moroni, for the past nine years, she and Robert lived in Bountiful for over 40 years and loved raising their two boys there.

Joyce was a devoted wife and mother. She worked as secretary for Practice Management Associates for many years and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She especially loved working with the young people in the Church. Joyce hated being the center of attention, but she loved being in the middle of everything. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Special thanks to Nelson Adelson Hospice (www.nah.org).

Graveside services were held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Moroni City Cemetery. Online condolences and recorded services at rasmussenmortuary.com in her obituary.