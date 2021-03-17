Jo-Ell Norman Fowls Breinholt

Jo-Ell Norman Fowles Breinholt, 91, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away March 9, 2021.

Jo-Ell was born on Nov. 29, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Savona D. Norman and Mary Ann Johnson. She married Robert Miles Fowles on Sept.15, 1947, they were later divorced. Jo-Ell married Richard Breinholt on Dec. 31, 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jo-Ell is survived by her children: Thelma Ann (Bob) Seely, Kathleen (Darrell) Shelley, David Robert (Janyce) Fowles, and Connie Jo (Tony) Poulsen; a son, Norman Miles Fowles (stillborn), preceded her in death. She blessed the lives of 20 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Dick Breinholt and son-in-law Darrell Shelley.

Jo-Ell’s mother passed on when she was three years old and after being moved from one aunt to another, her grandfather and grandmother Johnson took her home to live with them in Mt. Pleasant.

Jo-Ell was a hard worker all of her life. She helped her husband, Bob, train race horses while working for Utah Sportswear in Mt. Pleasant from 1967-1983. Then she worked at Sperry Univac in Ephraim from 1983-1985 when it closed, and Catalina Sewing Plant in Salt Lake City for one year. She moved back to Mt. Pleasant and went to work for N.C.S. Sewing Plant until it closed. She started to work with seven other girls at Sew Fantastic in Mt. Pleasant until she retired.

Jo-Ell loved animals, dancing, and sitting by a stream fishing, as well as taking a number of motorcycle trips with her husband Dick. Jo-Ell demonstrated hard work, dedication and loving compassion. She will be fondly remembered.

The family gives special thanks to Amberlee, Jan, and the staff at Laurel Groves Assisted Living in Nephi, Utah, and Central Valley Hospice for their loving, compassionate care they have given to our Mother and Grandmother Jo-Ell.

A viewing will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. with memories shared at 2 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary. Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen Mortuary.