LuAnn Olsen Anderson

LuAnn Olsen Anderson, 79, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021 at the Elkridge Assisted Living Center in Payson.

LuAnn was born Aug.10, 1941 in the house her dad built in Ephraim, the daughter of Harvey Aaron Olsen and Goldie Anna Peterson. She was married to Rex A. Rich of Afton, Wyoming, June 17, 1960 at her sister Joyce Perry’s home in Ephraim.

Rex and LuAnn had four children, three boys, Cordell, Kelly and Kenny and a daughter, Coreen. Rex and LuAnn divorced in May of 1978. LuAnn Married Donlee Anderson of Fairview, July 2, 1988 and they were married for 32 years until the date of her death.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in the Relief Society, primary and young women’s. She loved camping, fishing, softball, volleyball, and bowling. She sang on a live radio music program at KMTI radio. She worked as a volunteer in the search and rescue, at the Moroni processing plant, and then as a dispatcher for over 25 years for the Sanpete County Sheriff’s department.

She is survived by her sons and daughter as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her husband Donlee Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Joyce Parry. Her family was the joy of her life, and she will be ever loved and cherished by them.

She will be interred at a graveside service in Fairview, with family and friends Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. Online condolences at rasmusenmortuary.com.