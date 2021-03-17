Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Maisyn Kate Anderson was born to Taylor and Chelaynie Anderson of Gunnison on Feb. 24, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.

JayLynn Marie Joann Butcher was born to Chet and April Butcher of Mayfield on Feb. 25, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.

Payton Abby Johnson was born to David and Jaymie Johnson of Koosharem on Feb. 26, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.

Shane Hans Christensen was born to Jason and Amelia Christensen of Gunnison on March 1, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.

Jett Zachary Christensen was born to Zachary and Lynzee Christensen of Mayfield on March 1, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.