Volunteers will pick up food donations this Saturday

3-17-2021

A food drive called “Feed Utah” will be held Saturday, March 20.

Religous congregations, organizations and residents throughout Utah are collaborating with the Utah Food Bank and Sanpete Pantry for the statewide “Feed Utah” food drive.

Residents across the state should have received door hangers during this past week.

“Please help by placing a bag of non-perishable food outside your front door Saturday by 9 a.m. and volunteers will come around to pick them up,” says John Erickson, Sanpete Just Serve specialist.

Requested items include peanut butter, canned stew, canned tuna, canned chicken and macaroni and cheese, but all food donations will be accepted.

All food collected in Sanpete will go to the Sanpete Food Pantry, except donations from the Gunnison Valley, which will be taken to the Richfield Food Bank.