Mt. Pleasant drafts ordinace to fine right-of-way violators

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

3-17-2021

MT. PLEASANT—The Mt. Pleasant City Council is reviewing the draft of an ordinance that would impose a $25 per day fine on owners of buildings, vehicles, trees, etc. encroaching in city rights of way.

Mayor Michael Olsen asked the council to be ready to propose any changes and to adopt the ordinance at the next city council meeting.

At a meeting Tuesday, March 9, Councilman Justin Atkinson called the draft, which is two paragraphs, “pretty short.”

“I don’t think $25 is enough,” Councilman Sam Draper said in the meeting.

Olsen replied that the fine had been $10, but in the draft ordinance, he increased it to $25.

Draper asked about Mt. Pleasant residents planting trees in the right of way. Olsen said residents could seek a permit to keep a tree in a right of way. Most of the time, he said, the council probably wouldn’t allow the trees because they would be planted under power lines and on top of water lines, Olsen said.

“They would become a real pain,” Olsen told the Messenger.

“I think (residents) need to understand that landscaping versus planting trees is a big difference,” Draper said.

“They need to understand that it’s their cost if [a tree] needs to be dug up,” Jeanne Tejada, city recorder, said.

Draper said enforcement would be the key to making the ordinance work. “Follow through with it I think is a big key, he said.

Councilman Kevin Stallings said he guessed that after passing the ordinance, the council would draft a letter that would be given to residents who are encroaching onto rights of way.

Olsen suggested letters include the text of the ordinance with a photo of the violation pasted on the sheet.

Draper, the former city public works director, said a notice of violation should include a “work order,” which is a description of what work needed to be done to correct the violation. “Creating a work order only takes a minute, two minutes tops,” Draper said.