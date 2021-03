Carli Johansen

Carli Johansen, daughter of Darin and Lori Johansen of Spring City, has been called to serve as a missionary in the Arizona Tempe Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She will begin serving on March 31. Carli will speak in the Spring City 1st Ward at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The Zoom link is

https://zoom.us/j/99322412515

Webinar ID: 993 2241 2515

Carli is the granddaughter of Harold and Jean Mickel of Spring City and the late Wesley and Joyce Johansen.