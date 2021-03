Bobbie and Verda Mae Sorenson to celebrate 70th anniversary March 30

Bobbie and Verda Mae Sorenson of Gunnison are celebrating their

70th wedding anniversary. They were married March 30, 1951 in the Manti LDS

Temple. They are the parents of five children, eight grandchildren, and

12 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Congratulations, Dad and Mom!

We love you!