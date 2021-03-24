Miss Lamb Day royalty chosen, without the pageant

By Marcy Curtis

Staff writer

3-24-2021

FOUNTAIN GREEN—Lexie Bradley was crowned Miss Lamb Day last Thursday at the Fountain Green City Council meeting.

This year’s pageant didn’t go quite as expected and was very different from past years. An actual pageant wasn’t even held, and it wasn’t due to COVID-19.

“We held a meeting that was a requirement for contestants to attend,” said pageant director Amanda Tapia. “Lexie was the only one to show up, so she automatically was given then queen position.” Lexie is the daughter of David and Allison Bradley.

Several days after the meeting took place, Tapia received a couple of calls from girls that were interested in being a part of the royalty and were more than happy to be attendants.

Named as first attendant is Madolyn Mangum, the daughter of Randy and Shandra Mangrum, and second attendant is Jianna Smith, the daughter of Jason and Gina Smith.

Tapia mentioned it will give the girls in town who were not comfortable with the pageant part to participate in serving the town and still receive their scholarships. “It will be interesting to see their dynamics and what they will bring to the table this year,” she said.