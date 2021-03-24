More Central Utah pharmacies join in COVID vaccine distribution

By Ben Lasseter

Staff writer

3-24-2021

Three more pharmacies in Sanpete County and one in Richfield have started receiving COVID-19 vaccines to administer, following two others earlier this month.

As of today, all Utahns ages 16 and older may register for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Utah COVID-19 website. This follows an announcement by Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Gunnison Market Pharmacy administered 100 vaccine doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires one dose for immunization. Since then, the pharmacy had only been told to expect more doses “by the end of the month,” with no further specific information, a pharmacy technician said.

Gunnison Family Pharmacy said it expected to receive a shipment of doses by manufacturer Moderna today, and registration for appointments is already open. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses for full immunization.

In order to sign up, the pharmacy directed customers to fill out a form on utahfamilypharmacy.com and bring it into the pharmacy. Appointments are available every weekday from noon until 6 p.m. The vaccine is free to receive everywhere.

In and around Sanpete County, other pharmacies reported that they had received or expected to receive doses in time to offer appointments this week, including the Walmart pharmacies in Ephraim and Richfield and Ephraim Market.

“It’s my impression that we’ll receive doses every week,” a technician at Ephraim Market Pharmacy said. Registration for appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine there is open at marketfreshpharmacy.as.me.

“We have plenty in stock to meet the demand,” said Jake Johnson, pharmacist at the Richfield Walmart. Both Walmart stores said they would receive Moderna vaccines. To register for an appointment at either of these locations, visit walmart.com/cp/1228302.

Like Gunnison Market Pharmacy, Lin’s Market Pharmacy in Richfield reported receiving 100 Johnson & Johnson doses earlier this month, but did not know when it would receive another.

Intermountain Healthcare pharmacies in Manti and Salina said they did not know when, if ever, they would receive shots to give. A technician at the Manti clinic said the Intermountain corporate office had not decided whether this would happen at the Manti clinic.

Most recently, Gov. Spencer Cox expanded vaccine eligibility in Utah to all adults 50 years and older. He has said all adults will be eligible on April 1.

The Walmart in Ephraim said because people sometimes miss appointments and doses must be used once opened, they keep a list of people of all ages to call as fill-ins. If you wish to be included on this list of potential recipients of doses originally meant for no-shows at the Ephraim Walmart, even if you do not fit the criteria outlined by the state as eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, call 283-8914.

All pharmacies reported having websites where those interested may sign up for appointments.

The CUPHD lists sites where it holds weekly clinics for large-scale immunization sessions, including in Manti, Mt. Pleasant, Richfield and Nephi. These and a portal to register for appointments at them can be found at centralutahpublichealth.org/coronavirus-information. According to the CUPHD website, additional registration dates will be opened online each week as vaccine allocation amounts are made known.