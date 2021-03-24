Conservation tips for surving anther drought year

3-24-2021

No water. We are in a worse drought than last year. Here are a few ideas to help us get through this emergency. If we all do what we can maybe we will not be forced into restrictions.

Change out all your old toilets that are not water conserving.

Do not take long showers.

Only shower every other day.

Some state requires to only flush brown water and not to flush yellow water at all.

Do not water lawns only at night for one hour or less every other day.

Let some lawn areas die. (My back yard has been dead for the past two years.)

Have commercial farmers drill wells for water.

Lower consumption for farms.

Use a drip system for gardens and flowers.

Save rainwater for watering gardens.

Drill more wells for each city.

Stop selling water to California.

Place a watering hose on your rain gutter down spout.

Do not use commercial car wash.

Farmers not to irrigate 24/7.

Do not let water in the sink run longer than you need.

I am confident you can find other ways to conserve water; these are just a few ideas to help stimulate conversation and ideas.

Dave Brown,

Mt. Pleasant,

FEMA Certified Emergency Manager and B.A. Emergency Management.