Moroni public hearing will take input on bond and impact fees

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

3-24-2021

MORONI—Moroni City will hold a public hearing Thursday at 7 p.m. at city hall on a proposed increase in water impact fees as well as a water revenue bond to finance major improvements to its water system.

The city is proposing the largest water project in memory, including drilling a new well and building a 500,000-gallon tank. The impact fees and bond could help finance the project.

An impact fee is a fee paid at the time someone takes out a building permit for a new home or other structure. The fee is designed to help pay for additional water system capacity to serve the new development.

The impact a local government can charge is calculated based on a formula in state law. Sunrise Engineering, consulting engineers on the water project, have calculated that Moroni could impose an impact fee of up to $3,244 on the average new home.

The amount of the proposed bond was not listed in the notice of the hearing. However, Sunrise engineers said the Utah Division of Drinking water has approved a loan of $2.48 million for the project. The bond would help pay off loan.

An alternative to participating in the hearing is to submit written comments to Carol Haskins, city recorder, at P.O. Box 870, Moroni, UT 84646.