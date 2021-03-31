North Sanpete fails to get any runs against Juab

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

3-31-2021

Facing great pitching, the North Sanpete baseball team lost a game to Juab and another one at Murray without scoring a run last week. Another game at Juab was snowed out.

Juab scored 10 runs in the third inning to win 18-0 against the Hawks, who are 3-7 overall and 0-1 in Region 14 play.

“Juab is a good team,” North Sanpete Coach Dan Christensen said. “We need to play better to compete.”

Nine players for the Wasps had runs batted in.

“They are all good hitters,” Christensen said.

Juab’s Porter Bowles had six strikeouts in five innings.

“He threw a great game and we need to do a better job at the plate,” Christensen said.

The Murray game, wherein the Spartans won 9-0, allowed Christensen to coach against one of his old college teammates, Christensen said.

The Spartans got their nine runs in the first four innings of action.

Austin Carter and Corley Mutter for the Spartans had had three runs batted in.

Also, Daniel Brosseau got eight strikeouts in just three innings.

“He’s a college-level pitcher who threw well against us,” Christensen said.